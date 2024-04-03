The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG) has commended President Akufo-Addo regarding his directive to the Volta River Authority to halt the exportation of electricity to neighbouring nations such as Togo and Burkina Faso.

The group acknowledged that while this suspension may not completely resolve the current energy crisis, it will certainly provide some relief and stability within the domestic market.

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, revealed on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, that President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Volta River Authority (VRA) to scale back electricity exports to neighbouring countries in light of the ongoing intermittent power outages, commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

In a statement released by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of IPGG, the group expressed satisfaction with the president’s decision.

“We are gladdened that H.E. President is reported by the Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Energy, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, who doubles as the MP for Abuakwa South, as having ordered the VRA to suspend electricity export to our neighbours.

“This action will go a long way in providing some respite and stability to the domestic market by increasing supply, even though it may not solve the power supply challenge entirely. It is thus important and appropriate to commend H.E. the president of the republic for prioritising the domestic market which I the right thinking to do at this critical moment,” the statement added.

