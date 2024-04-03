Nine individuals have so far picked up forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency since the party opened nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The NPP has scheduled the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency for Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced in a statement that prospective parliamentary candidates could purchase and submit their nomination forms from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

The NPP stated that an aspiring parliamentary candidate must obtain nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in a banker’s draft payable to the NPP National Headquarters, Accra.

Additionally, an aspiring PC must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35, 000 in a banker’s draft payable to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

However, the statement noted that Women, Youth (individuals aged between 18 and 40 years), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50% discount on the filing fees, reducing their non-refundable filing fee to GHȼ17,500.

The nine aspirants obtained their forms between Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3. Seven of them picked up on Tuesday while the remaining two picked up their nomination forms on Wednesday.

Supporters of these aspirants gathered at the Ejisu NPP office to back them as they purchased nomination forms from the election committee, chaired by Danquah Smith Buttey, the national first vice chairman of the party.

Among those who have picked up nomination forms are, former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, a second vice chairman of the NPP in Ejisu, and Helena Mensah.

Other aspirants include Lawyer Portia Baffoe Abronye, Dr Evans Duah, Madam Pokuaa Boitey, and Klinsman Karikari Mensah. All the aspirants are hopeful of making it onto the ballot as the nomination period closes on Thursday, April 4.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital