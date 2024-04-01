As part of its Easter Orphan Project, the Citi FM Foundation on Monday, April 1, 2024, presented a cheque of GH¢30,000 to the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The cheque was presented as financial assistance to aid in the running of the orphanage.

This annual event was made possible through the generosity of listeners and viewers of Citi FM/Citi TV.

The gesture is part of the annual Easter Orphan Project, which seeks to support orphans.

On Easter Monday, staff of Citi FM/Citi TV spent quality time with the children to mark the day. After the donation, hundreds of children were treated to good music, assorted food, and domestic items.

The Easter Orphan Project by the Citi FM Foundation also took place simultaneously in other regions.

Speaking at the donation, Richard Mensah, Head of Programmes at Citi FM/TV, said, “BASCO has been part of the Citi FM/TV family for a long time. Every year, we appeal to our numerous, cherished listeners and viewers to help so that we can embark on such a gesture. We are doing the same at the Tamale Children’s Home in Nyoni, where we will be presenting them with a cheque to run the home.

“This has been made possible by the generosity of our viewers and listeners. So, we come here today, empowered by them and management, to make this donation to the children here at BASCO.

“We have bags of rice, mattresses, toiletries, milk, vegetable oil, drinks, eggs, and clothing for the children. We are also making a cheque donation of GHC30,000 for the running of the place.”

Receiving the cash donation and the assorted items, Rev. Victor Ofori-Amoah, Founder and Director of BASCO, expressed immense appreciation for the station’s continuous support over the past 18 years.

“Thank you, Citi FM/TV, and thank you to the viewers and listeners of the two great communication platforms in Ghana. We are so grateful to all our friends, chiefs, and the people of Trotor for giving us this portion of land to do this great work. We have so many children coming out of this place, some pursuing their master’s and degree courses, all because of the support from Citi FM/Citi TV.

“Every year, we receive mattresses, food items, toiletries, and money; they come every year to check on us. This has been going on for almost 20 years now. This will go a long way in bringing a whole generation into the limelight. Thank you, Citi FM/TV, for doing so much for us. Thank you to the community.”

Since the Citi FM Foundation adopted BASCO in 2005, it has benefited from yearly gifts, significant initiatives, and mentoring every Easter Monday.

Despite the disruption of COVID-19 in the last four years, the Citi FM Foundation has continuously supported the orphanage, during which time it built a 30-bed dormitory and handed it over in 2022.

The Foundation also constructed two borehole projects totalling GH¢30,000.00. The boreholes are not only serving the orphanage but also the entire Trotor community in Suhum.

The foundation also donated a cheque GH¢20,000 to the Tamale Children’s Home for its upkeep.

Sarah Sulemana, acting supervisor at the Tamale Children’s Home expressed gratitude to Citi TV and its cherished donors for the honor done them this past years.

According to her, last year’s donation brought relief to both management and the children of the home in numerous ways .

She also disclosed that the support saw to the electrical re-wiring of the home that houses both the orphans and their caregivers at the facility.

