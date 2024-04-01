The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has clarified that its management has not yet sanctioned the procurement of iPad keyboards for its Board of Directors.

COCOBOD also stated that no procurement transactions have occurred.

The management of COCOBOD has faced significant backlash following the circulation of a memo from the Board’s Information Systems Department which requested approval for the procurement of iPad keyboards for the agency’s Board of Directors.

COCOBOD, in a statement released on Monday, April 1, explained that the move was part of efforts to enhance productivity and collaboration among members.

“We wish to emphasize that Management has not sanctioned the procurement of the keyboards, and consequently, no procurement transactions have taken place.

“The request to purchase iPad keyboards was based on the Board’s adoption of the “CONVENE” App which is part of efforts to reduce the use of paper and stationary during board meetings, while at the same time, enhancing productivity and collaboration among members.”

GHANA COCOA BOARD

PRESS

RELEASE

Date: 1st April 2024

CLARIFICATION REGARDING PROCUREMENT OF IPAD KEYBOARDS FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has taken notice of the widely circulated memo originating from the Information Systems Department of the Board. The said memo is a proposal requesting management to approve the procurement of iPad keyboards for members of the Board of Directors.

The request to purchase iPad keyboards was based on the Board’s adoption of the “CONVENE” App which is part of efforts to reduce the use of paper and stationary during board meetings, while at the same time, enhancing productivity and collaboration among members.

We wish to emphasize that Management has not sanctioned the procurement of the keyboards, and consequently, no procurement transactions have taken place.

ISSUED BY:

PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

