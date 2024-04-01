Residents of Jirapa, Nyenvaare, and 15 other communities in the Jirapa constituency in the Upper West Region can now boast of accessible water, facilitated by the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Cletus Seidu Dapilah.

Realizing that drinking water from unwholesome sources posed health threats to the residents and their children, the Member of Parliament initiated the drilling of 17 boreholes to provide good drinking water for the communities.

Previously, the residents had to queue for long hours to get water from the only existing boreholes in the communities or walk long distances to get water from unwholesome sources due to the pressure on the existing boreholes.

Other communities like Nyeni, Da-Uri, Zaghe, Yebile, Katang, Oing-wanware, Kenee, Tuopare, Ul-Kpong, Wuoyiri, Kompore, Jefiri, Nachenyiri, Kur-Ora, Nambeg, and Yagha-Gbaan have also benefited from the water project.

While drilling the boreholes, Mr. Cletus Seidu Dapilah, in the company of some constituency executives of the NDC, noted the significance of making clean water available to the residents and mentioned that additional boreholes will be drilled in the future.

He revealed that he financed the 17 boreholes from his portion of the District Assembly Common Fund.

Mr. Cletus Seidu Dapilah assured the residents that he will continue to work in their interests and make a difference in their lives.

At the handing-over ceremony at Nyenvaare, the residents commended the MP for providing them with potable drinking water.

The entire Nyenvaare community, alongside other communities who benefited from the water project, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and commitment to improving the lives of the constituents in general.

According to them, the provision of the mechanized boreholes for the communities would facilitate access to clean and safe drinking water and significantly impact the communities.

They noted that his leadership and support by way of projects in the Constituency and tireless efforts would be appreciated appropriately and will not go unnoticed as “The boreholes will not only benefit us now but also for generations to come”.