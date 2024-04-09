The Ministry of Health (MoH) has assured its stakeholders and the public that significant progress has been made in clearing the remaining 182 out of 435 containers at the Tema Port, holding antiretrovirals, Tuberculosis (TB) and malaria medicines by Friday, 12th April 2024.

“We wish to re-assure our stakeholders and the general public that the challenges associated with the clearing of MoH medicines and other commodities from the Tema Port and other points of entry have been conclusively and completely resolved by the Government,” the MoH added in a release issued on Tuesday, April 9.

This comes after delays in the clearance of the Ministry’s Global Fund-supported medicines and other commodities from the Tema port, which led to public outcry.

The MoH explained in the statement that as part of the Global Fund’s ongoing support to the Government of Ghana, it received 435 containers at the Tema Port between August 2023 and February 2024 containing anti-HIV, TB and malaria medicines and mosquito nets for distribution across the country.

Out of the 435 containers, the MoH said it successfully and swiftly cleared 253 from the Port with the support of the government, leaving 182 containers.

“The management of MoH, has since initiated a process of extensive engagement with the management of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Customs Excise and Preventive Services (CEPS), led by the Commissioner-General, Ms. Julie Essiam, and officials of Ministry of Finance (MoF), Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria (CCM-Ghana), and Covid-19 Response Mechanism, aimed at securing the expeditious clearing of the remaining 182 containers, and forestalling future delays in the clearing of MoH medicines and other commodities.”

“It is noteworthy that the engagements have led to the development of a robust roadmap which clearly provides impetus to the immediate next steps and way forward for collaboration and corporation between MoH, MOF, GRA and stakeholders, moving forward in this regard,” it stated.

The MoH reaffirmed its commitment, along with the MoF, GRA and other stakeholders, to consistently and meaningfully engage in ensuring that the health needs of all people living in the country are their collective priority.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital