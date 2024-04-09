The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations in two Constituencies for Parliamentary Primaries ahead of the December 7 elections.

The NPP’s National Executive Committee, in its meeting on April 9, 2024, announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in two constituencies: Akan and La Dadekotopon.

The decision follows the resignation of Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio in the La Dadekotopon constituency and the passing of Hon. Ambassador Rashid Bawa in the Akan constituency.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, stated that the party would soon publish guidelines for the primaries in these constituencies.

