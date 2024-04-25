President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his firm stance against handing over the presidency to his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.

During an address to the chiefs and people of Wa, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for their support throughout his presidency.

He informed the paramount chief of the Waala traditional area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, that he would be returning to the area with the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his successor.

Asserting his commitment, President Akufo-Addo stated that he would not relinquish power to John Dramani Mahama, whom he defeated and removed from office in 2016.

“Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president. God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor. Wa Naa, you know that the man I removed from the seat, I cannot have him as my successor and as a traditional ruler, you understand what I am saying.“

The President, however, pledged his commitment to ensuring peace before, during and after the December polls.

“Our country is known as the pacesetter for democratic government across the entire continent of Africa. I want to assure you that this year we are going to maintain that reputation. But I need your support and cooperation.

“I want us to work together to make sure that the peace and stability of our country is maintained all through the electioneering period and after”.

The durbar was for the president to pay homage to the chiefs as part of his one-day working visit to the Upper West region where he commissioned a 15 MW solar power plant at Kaleo.

