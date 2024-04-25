Media personality Serwaa Amihere has rendered a public apology for the intimate video of her that went viral a few weeks ago.

The explicit video of the media personality and one Henry Fritz was leaked on Tuesday, April 2 and widely shared on social media.

Three persons including Henry Fritz, who is currently at large, were charged on April 8 for allegedly sharing the intimate video online.

According to the details outlined in the charge sheet presented in court, Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom to prevent the nude video from being made public. However, despite receiving the demanded ransom of GH¢20,000, the three accused individuals proceeded to share the video on social media.

The three face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, which contravenes Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), as well as Section 67(1)(2) of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038).

Serwaa Amihere, in the statement posted on her social media handles, disclosed that she had been extorted five months before the leakage and had collaborated with the police in her attempt to have the extortionists apprehended.

She apologised for the leakage, which she said was recorded five years ago and has now caused her embarrassment and disappointment.

“Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration that this matter has caused to my family and loved ones, to the distinguished businesses and brands I represent, and to you.”

Below is Serwaa Amihere’s post.

