The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a warning over the importation of unsanitary baby diapers, also known as bale diapers, into the country.

The FDA has reminded manufacturers, importers, and distributors that these diapers are not allowed in the country.

The FDA in a statement on Monday, April 8 noted that “The importation of unregistered, poor quality and unhygienically packaged baby diapers into the country will result in their seizure and safe disposal at a cost to the importer.”

The FDA has alerted importers that this practice contravenes its Guideline for Registration of Medical Devices and the Ghana Standard Authority’s specifications for single-use disposable baby diapers (GS 1166:2017).

“The public is to note that materials used for baby diapers are tested by the Authority during the product registration process. This ensures that any dyes, skin irritants, or toxins are absent so as not to cause harm to babies. In addition, handling of bale diapers, frequently re-packed and relabelled under insanitary conditions, can cause germs to enter the genital region of a child, especially a girl child, further posing great danger to their health and well-being.”

“Imported finished baby diapers should be registered before importation, with an approved label and ready for sale. A finished registered baby diaper is a diaper that has been duly evaluated by the FDA and conforms with GS 1166:2017. All registered diapers imported into the country must be well-packaged and properly sealed to protect the product from moisture, soiling, contamination and damage during transportation, storage and distribution throughout the product’s shelf-life,” it stated.

The FDA said it permitted the importation of raw materials for the production of baby diapers, but the importer must possess a licensed facility for the manufacture of baby diapers and that all facilities, both local and foreign, involved in the manufacture of baby diapers, were subject to Good Manufacturing Practice inspection with applicable fees.

It said it was committed to working with the GRA (Customs Division) to ensure that disposable baby diapers on the market are safe and meet the required standards.

The FDA encouraged the public to help safeguard babies from the risk of infections by purchasing only FDA-registered baby diapers.

FDA WARNS ON THE IMPORTATION OF UNHYGIENIC BABY DIAPERS