The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has introduced three new courses aimed at professional workers.

These courses, namely Artificial Intelligence and Peacebuilding, Conflict Analysis and Mediation, and Leadership and Management in Security Organizations, are designed for the public.

During the week-long course, 44 participants will delve into the importance of these courses for promoting peace and security.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Accra, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Major General Richard Addo Gyane explained that their courses are tailored to bridge the educational gaps identified in local communities and regions.

“KAIPTC is committed to contributing to this process by addressing knowledge gaps identified in local communities and regions. Our courses are tailored to bridge these gaps and empower individuals with the necessary tools to address them. Our training programs are meticulously designed to develop competencies in these critical areas,” he stated.

The Commandant of KAIPTC highlighted their goal to increase awareness about the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The AI in peacebuilding course will navigate the complexities of the modern peace and security landscape, where Artificial Intelligence emerges as a new phenomenon. Leveraging our experience, we aim to raise awareness of its relevance in the peace and security arena.”

He also expressed their global commitment to providing recognized capacity-building for all individuals involved in African peace and security.

“Our commitment extends globally, offering recognized capacity-building for all actors involved in African peace and security through comprehensive training, education, research, and policy dialogues.”

Major General Addo Gyane urged the participants to establish connections and potential partnerships during this period.

“I encourage participants to seize the opportunity to engage with experts and practitioners in the field, benefiting from a platform that not only offers valuable learning experiences but also facilitates connections and potential partnerships.

“The outcomes of discussions, forging of new networks, and the establishment of partnerships are integral to achieving our shared goal of peace and security for our country.”

The AI course is strategically planned to simplify the complexities of AI, equipping participants with a guide to navigate the ethical, legal, and operational aspects of integrating AI in peace-building practices.

