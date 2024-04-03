Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, has expressed doubts about the approval of additional Muslim Holidays in 2024

On December 14, 2023, Sosu proposed a bill to revise the Public Holidays Act 2001, Act 601, by introducing two more Islamic public holidays.

These proposed holidays are Tashreeq (the day following the Eid-al-Adha Festival) and Shaqq (the day preceding the Eid-al-Fitr).

The bill was presented to the Clerk of Parliament on November 29, 2023, and is currently under consideration by Parliament.

Some Muslims have voiced their concerns about not being able to fully celebrate these holidays due to moon sighting issues.

In a Face to Face interview on Citi TV, Sosu suggested that the bill is likely to become law following the election of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stated that they plan to engage stakeholders on the bill to gather input.

“I believe in those two extra Islamic Holidays, thankfully H.E former President John Mahama has waded into this because it’s been one of his visions. I’m hopeful that we get this bill passed soon, unfortunately, it won’t be this year.

“Unless we have to convince the speakership to quickly convey to do it under certificate of urgency. But that does not even apply to private members. It’s a bill that is in the making, we have an upcoming engagement on the bill. The whole idea is to fine-tune the policy.

“Hopefully if we don’t succeed in the 8th Parliament, I’m very sure in the 9th Parliament, through the leadership of H.E Mahama, we will make sure that these bills are passed and we give extra days for the Islamic Holidays.”

The next Eid Fitr is scheduled for April 10.

