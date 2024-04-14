The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning in response to recent attacks on its installations and personnel, stating that any further aggression will be met with appropriate action.

This caution follows a clash between the youth of Tema New Town and naval personnel, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024, during a street procession organized by the youth as part of the annual Kplejoo festival. Tensions escalated upon reaching the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, leading to a confrontation between the youth and the naval ratings on duty.

Amidst the altercation, a group reportedly targeted a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy, causing significant damage.

In a statement released by GAF on Saturday, April 13, it said that three navy personnel onboard the vehicle suffered severe injuries and were taken to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment.

GAF also reported that a mob attacked the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town (Biekro Barracks) on Saturday, April 13, 2024, resulting in property damage.

GAF expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and issued a warning to the youth of Tema, stating that, “Any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response.”

A vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy was attacked by a crowd partaking in an ongoing festival at Tema Newtown at about 7:53pm on Friday, 12 April 2024 leading to the damage of the vehicle.

Three of the Naval personnel onboard the vehicle also sustained severe injuries and were sent to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment. In the course of the confrontation, three suspects were arrested by the naval personnel. They were subsequently handed over to the Tema Newtown District Police for further investigations.

A mob, suspected to be part of the participants in the festivities, later attacked the Tema Naval Base with stones and other implements with the aim of releasing their colleagues. At a stage, the security of the Base was threatened, and in order to protect the sensitive installations in the Base, warning shots were fired to repel the attack.

It was later reported by the Police that two civilians were brought to the Tema General Hospital dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Again, on Saturday 13 April 2024, the mob attacked the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town (Biekro Barracks), leading to the destruction of property.

The Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces have commenced investigations into the incident. Findings of the investigations will be made available in due course. The Ghana Armed Forces commiserate with the bereaved families and urge calm to be maintained by all parties while the incident is being investigated.

We wish, however, to caution the youth of Tema that any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response.

