John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, has vehemently refuted claims alleging that he sought a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Rumours circulating on social media suggest that Jinapor is listed among individuals who have been beneficiaries of the GNPC Foundation Scholarship.

But in a post on Facebook, on Saturday, April 13, the MP categorically denied ever applying for or receiving any scholarship from the GNPC.

He urged the public to disregard such “baseless” allegations.

“Let me put on record that I have never applied for nor received any scholarship from the GNPC, Scholarship secretariat or GETFUND for any studies abroad.

“I will appeal to the general public to disregard such baseless, concocted, and contrived statements,” Jinapor wrote on his Facebook page.

