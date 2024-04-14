The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says one of the first policy interventions he will introduce if elected president is to support the private sector to establish a dedicated bank for traders.

Mr. Kyerematen intimated that the bank will provide credit and loan facilities to traders.

Traders he lamented, play an important role in the country’s development and therefore, their welfare should be paramount to every government.

Kyerematen made this statement when he paid an impromptu visit to the Madina market to express his sympathy and support, to traders who had fallen victim to a fire outbreak on Thursday, April 11.

Mr Kyerematen started his campaign tour by first visiting the market centres in the country.

The majority of Ghanaians he indicated in one way or the other, are engaged in trading or commence and that, it is critical that the welfare of traders become paramount to any government.

“In my rounds, I have committed to ensuring that the first thing the government does is to completely revolutionalize the retail market infrastructure in our country, by building new market centres all over the country. It is not the responsibility of government alone and the government has demonstrated that it has never been able to mobilize these resources to build these market centers”.

He however assured that his government would support the private sector through incentives to enable them to construct the market centres saying because they would receive government support, they would be regulated in such a way that the ordinary trader can afford.

“Now every modern market sector or facility that is built will also have certain facilities like clinics, childcare centres and company lorry stations. That is the kind of infrastructure that our traders need”.

The market infrastructure according to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, does not provide an environment for commerce and trading to go on in a safe way.

