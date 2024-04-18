Genser Energy, a Ghanaian-owned independent power producer, has extended heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the successful construction of a 110-kilometre natural gas pipeline.

This critical infrastructure will power the 250-megawatt Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) and future plants (500MW AKSA, 330MW CENIT), marking a significant advancement in the country’s power sector.

The gas transmission infrastructure, spanning from Prestea to Anwomaso, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Genser Energy Ghana Limited.

This milestone achievement underscores the pivotal role played by various stakeholders, including the GNPC, financial institutions (Stanbic, absa, dbsa), the Land Valuation Board, Energy Commission, local chiefs and communities, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the mining companies (Gold Fields) whose balance sheets were used to finance the project.

Constructed with 12,000 steel pipes imported from the US, the Anwomaso Gas Pipeline, spearheaded by Genser Energy, aims to supply the plant with natural gas sourced from the Western Region. Divided into three phases, the 420km network stretches across key regions, promising to enhance Ghana’s power sector and provide affordable energy to support regional industries.

Commissioning the gas pipeline on Wednesday in Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, touched on the importance of government policy support for the private sector in industrial development, echoing sentiments for increased private sector involvement in national growth agenda.

“It is about time the government should be content with policies and private sectors should be involved in setting up industries. It would work that way and therefore attract more investments into the country,” he said.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, lauded the contributions of his predecessors and emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring abundant electricity supply in the country. He credited the partnership with Genser Energy for furthering this agenda.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative effort, Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Board Chair of Genser Energy, affirmed the company’s commitment to delivering energy solutions not only to Ghana but also beyond. He urged the government to facilitate the utilisation of private capital for national development initiatives.

Also at the commissioning was Jonathan Oppenheimer, the executive chairman of Oppenheimer Generations, who underscored the critical role of energy in national growth and commended Genser Energy for its commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions.

“Without energy, so much is not possible and Genser is about bringing affordable, practical and deliverable energy to Ghana. The process of building a gas conversion point here are all signals to what we want to do in terms of sustainable long-term projects in delivering sustainable energy solutions to this country and its neighbours,” he stated.

For his part, Baafour Asiamah-Adjei, Founder and CEO of Genser Energy, urged communities and the general public to help protect the right-of-way of the gas pipelines, highlighting their significance in revitalising the industrial hub of the Ashanti Region.

Genser Energy, a diversified energy company with operations in West Africa, stands poised to continue its contributions to the region’s energy landscape.

With over 200MW of installed capacity and a distribution network of over 420km of natural gas pipelines, the company remains dedicated to providing reliable energy solutions to support economic growth and industrial development.