The National President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Emmanuel Owusu, has expressed optimism over the 24-hour economy proposal by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

He believes the policy has the potential to significantly transform Ghana’s market landscape.

The initiative aims to boost certain businesses and companies to operate round-the-clock, fostering productivity, competitiveness, and job creation.

During the unveiling of the GRASAG research report on “The 24-Hour Economy,” Mr Owusu shared his views, hoping that the recommendations from the report will be seriously considered if Mr Mahama assumes office again.

He highlighted that the 24-hour economy will have a significant impact on information technology and access to the internet, which is crucial for the digital world.

Implementing the 24-hour economy, according to Mr Owusu, will increase productivity, create jobs, enhance service delivery, align Ghana’s socio-economic objectives, stimulate innovation, attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable growth, and position Ghana as a global competitor.

“For prospects which in a way I’ve mentioned, it will also have some impact on information technology and now we are in a digital world and most of the things we do are driven by information technology and of course, once you are implementing a 24-hour economy, it will require that you improve the internet access.

“We already have a strong fibre, we may want to look at bettering our internet service. Recently when there was an internet crisis, we were really in deep waters. We are saying that if we want to implement a 24-hour economy, we might want to look at that.

“Implementing a 24-hour economy will increase productivity, create jobs, and enhance service delivery, aligns with Ghana’s socio-economic objectives. It will stimulate innovations, attract foreign drive investment, foster sustainable growth and position Ghana as a global competitor.

“So these are some of the views that our colleagues across the country have shared with us. We believe that the 24-hour economy is something that will transform the republic. We know that the former president has hinted, for us as GRASAG, it’s our prayer that when he gets the nod to become the president, he’ll consider some of these recommendations.”

————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital