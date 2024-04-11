Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has firmly expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana. Dr. Bawumia underscored that the Islamic faith and other religions in Ghana oppose such activities.

As a devout Muslim, he made it clear that he neither supports nor condones LGBTQ practices.

The Vice President’s remarks were prompted by calls from various quarters, particularly within certain Muslim communities in the country, urging him to clarify his position on the LGBT issue.

These statements come at a time when President Akufo-Addo has yet to sign a bill into law regarding this matter.

Addressing the congregation during the Eidul-Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his steadfast stance against LGBTQ activities, affirming that such practices would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”

“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah.”

Parliament in February this year passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The bill will impose three years’ minimum jail term and five years’ maximum incarceration on those who engage in and promote homosexual activities in the country.

The bill is, however, yet to be signed into law by President Akufo-Addo, following a challenge at the Supreme Court against the Bill.

