Parliament has formally requested the Office of the President to provide a specific date for the transmission of the Human Sexual and Family Values Bill for presidential assent.

This move comes after Nana Bediatuo Asante, the secretary to President Akufo-Addo, asked Parliament on March 18, to refrain from presenting the bill, also known as the anti-LGBT+ bill, to the President.

The request, according to him, was made pending the resolution of related matters currently before the Supreme Court.

The Clerk to Parliament, Cyril K. O. Nsiah, in a letter dated April 10, 2024, acknowledged the President’s office’s request to halt the bill’s progression.

However, the clerk asked the office of the president to choose a day parliament could present the bill to the President for his consideration.

“Accordingly, I await an indication in writing from your office on when to present the Human Sexual and Family Value Bill, 2024 to His Excellency the President for his consideration, pursuant to Article 106(7) of the Constitution, 1992” the letter read.

