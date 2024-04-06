Residents of Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region in Ghana, are demanding urgent action from the management of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to address the ongoing water rationing crisis that has persisted for four years.

The residents are also requesting an increase in water production to meet the growing demand.

Since 2020, GWCL has been rationing water supply to consumers in Koforidua, with the situation worsening in recent times.

Many residents have gone for weeks without water running through their taps, leading to significant concerns and hardships for the community.

In interviews with Citi News, several residents expressed their worries about the current state of water supply in the region.

One resident said, “The water supply is intermittent, often absent for up to a week. We rely on a friend’s well, which is concerning. Sometimes it comes within a week or three days; it depends.”

Another resident added, “Water scarcity greatly impacts us in Koforidua. Even the quality of piped water is subpar at times. Power challenges exacerbate the situation.”

The residents are urging GWCL to take immediate steps to resolve the water rationing issue and ensure a stable and sufficient supply to meet the increasing demand.