Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, a lecturer in Political Science at the University of Ghana, has expressed his belief that Alan Kyerematen and Dr Abu Sakara Foster, despite their efforts, will not be victorious in the upcoming December elections.

Mr Kyerematen, running as an independent presidential candidate, has formed a strategic alliance with the National Interest Movement. This partnership, known as ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),’ was announced on Thursday, April 4.

Mr Kyerematen, in his statement, detailed the objectives of the Alliance, which is set to officially launch on Wednesday, April 17.

The ARC’s main objective is to unite Ghanaians from all walks of life, with a special focus on youth and women, in a bid to elect Ghana’s first independent President.

In an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM with Selorm Adonoo on Friday, Dr Asah-Asante explained that an independent candidate represents a third force in the country, and such forces typically lack strength due to the country’s electoral system.

He suggested that the best strategy for the Alliance would be to secure as many votes as possible and, in collaboration with other smaller parties, achieve more than four per cent of the votes.

This would lead to a run-off, putting them in a favourable position.

“I know that (I am not a prophet of doom), they can’t win the elections. That is a fact and I am speaking as a political scientist. If you look at Ghana’s political system, an independent candidate is like a third force. Third-force parties do not have strength on the surface of Ghana.

“The simple reason is that one – if you look at the electoral system that we have in this country, it is a simple majority system or the first pass the polls system. One vote allows you to cross the line to move from a candidate to a president or an MP. So one vote is so important.”

“…So what I know they can do is that if you look at Alan for instance, he is a very strong personality in the Ashanti region, in the central region and in the Eastern region. Apart from all these, the works that he did in the Ministry and his role in Ghanaian politics have endeared him to the hearts of many across the country.

“So if the movement performs so well and other smaller parties also do well and they can secure more than 4% the election can be put to a second round. This is where Alan and his brother Abu Sakara will become the kings of the game. You have to go to them if you want to survive the runoff and I am sure that is the tactical thing that they have under their sleeve,” he stated.

