The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will hold an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, April 9, following calls from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address concerns regarding the scarcity of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and the disappearance of a component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

In a letter dated March 27, 2024, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged the EC to promptly convene an IPAC meeting to discuss these crucial issues and reach a consensus on promoting free, fair, and transparent elections.

The NDC expressed concerns about the potential impact of the BVD scarcity and the missing component of the electoral process.

In response to the NDC’s letter, the EC sent an invitation to all political parties for a meeting scheduled for April 9, 2024.

The meeting will focus on discussing the upcoming voter registration exercise, the Ejisu by-elections, and providing an update on the commission’s biometric equipment.

The EC also welcomes any other related concerns that political parties may have.

Find below the statement from EC