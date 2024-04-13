Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, has emerged victorious as the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ejisu ahead of the upcoming December elections.

Boateng secured 394 votes in Saturday’s primary, outperforming his closest competitor, Helena Mensah, who garnered 302 votes. Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed with 229 votes.

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who had been hospitalized before the primary, received a minimal 35 votes.

Dr Evans Duah polled 63 votes, Portia Acheampong Abronye got 6 votes, Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes respectively. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey scored zero.

A total of 1081 delegates participated in deciding the fate of nine aspirants competing to represent the New Patriotic Party in the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

The process, however, was marred with allegations of vote buying, double voting and some delegates attempting to take screenshots of their cast ballots.

The party conducted the parliamentary primary following the demise of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Throughout the week, campaign activities were fervent as aspirants diligently engaged with delegates to secure their votes.