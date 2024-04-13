Incumbent MP for Agona West Cynthia Morrison has lost the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13.

She garnered 152, while, Christopher Arthur, polled 240 to become the Parliamentary Candidate.

Ben Yamoah polled 221, Yawson Otoo also had 168 and Joseph Afrankwa grabbed 155 votes.

Supporters of Christopher Arthur were seen jubilating after the election.

There was a single voting centre located at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.

Cynthia Morrison won the seat during the 2016 general elections. Two other candidates namely Charles Obeng-Inkoom of National Democratic Congress and Evans Idan Coffie of Convention People’s Party also contested in the 2016 by-election of the Agona West constituency held in 2016.

Cynthia won the election by obtaining 32,770 votes out of the 56,878 vote cast, representing 58.03 percent of the total valid votes.

2020 elections

She contested the 2020 general election as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party and was elected for a second four-year term.

She polled 30,513 out of a total of 59,193 valid votes cast as against Paul Ofori-Amoah of the opposition National Democratic Congress who had 27,673 votes, and an Independent candidate Ishmael Kofi Tekyi Turkson had 1,007 votes.

