The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is scheduled to hold discussions with the leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of TUC today over tier-2 pension arrears owed to members of the union.

The union had previously set an April deadline for the government to resolve all outstanding payments owed to its members concerning SSNIT and tier-2 pension contributions, which have reportedly been overdue since June 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, King James Azortibah, the General Secretary of the union, expressed deep concern over the situation, describing the delay as unfortunate.

“Going into the meeting, this is something that is really unfortunate and something that we have tried to understand the government but it is becoming too much to the disservice of members, especially our members who are retiring.

“You know, this tier-2 is meant for investment so that when people are going on retirement, they will be paid, but SSNIT doesn’t pay the lump sum any longer. The lump sum is being paid by our tier-2 fund managers and so they can only make good investment out of it if the money is available for investment.

“This is a salary deduction that is deducted from our members’ salaries every month and so it is unfortunate.”

