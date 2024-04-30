Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will choose the most suitable candidate to accompany him in the December elections.

Dr. Acheampong asserts that Dr. Bawumia will select the individual best suited to serve as his running mate.

Addressing reporters amidst speculation that he may be considered a potential running mate to partner Dr. Bawumia, the Abetifi MP said the NPP flagbearer will act judiciously to elect a suitable candidate in the interest of the party.

“The only leading candidate that we know is in the mind of Dr. Bawumia. I am serving now but I was doing very well in business, if you know me. But I am serving now, so I am not a leading candidate for Dr. Bawumia.

“Everything is in his head. He will choose, he will make the best decision for the party, and the party will rally behind that candidate.”

