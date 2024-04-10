Inflation for March has increased to 25.8 percent, a rise from the 23.2 percent observed in February 2024, indicating a 2.6 percentage point surge.

The food inflation rate also shot up, moving from 27.0 per cent in February to 29.6 percent in March. Meanwhile, non-food inflation for March was reported at 22.6 percent.

This information was disclosed by Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim on Wednesday, April 10.

“In the month of March 2024, rate of inflation stood at 25.8%, year-on-year inflation relative to 23.2 % recorded for the month of February 2024. This indicates that we have a seen a surge in the rate of inflation by 2.6%, increasing from 23.2% to 25.8% for the month of March 2024.”

“Disaggregating this for the food and non-food perspective, the rate of inflation for food was 29.6% relative to non-food 22.6%. Both food and non-food inflation have seen a 2.6% increase in its rate of inflation between February and March 2024,” he stated.

Meanwhile, there was a decline in inflation in February with the figure standing at 23.2%.

This represented a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the 23.5 percent recorded in January.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital