The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that the newly launched Performance Tracker is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

He added that the tracker will help address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.

Speaking at the official launch of the tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Wednesday, April 10, Oppong Nkrumah said the tracker currently hosts over 13,000 projects nationwide.

The MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi highlighted that the tracker represents an upgraded version of the previously introduced Delivery Tracker by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2020.

The minister elaborated that the Performance Tracker encompasses a wide array of projects, including infrastructure and service delivery initiatives, validated across all sixteen regions of the country. He noted that the latest data available on the platform is from June 2023.

Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the ongoing efforts to continuously update the Performance Tracker, with various ministries and agencies contributing data beyond the June 2023 timeframe.

Describing the Performance Tracker as a comprehensive database, the minister stressed its user-friendly nature, accessible through both a website and a mobile application.

He underscored the rigorous validation process undergone by the platform, including geo-tagging and photographing projects to ensure transparency.

“As of June 2023, there are over 13, 000 projects across the 261 districts, across the 16 regions, across the 28 ministries that have been validated and updated on this platform.”

The platform, he added, has undergone a rigorous validation process, including geo-tagging and photographing projects for transparency.

“The performance tracker is a database that showcases the performances of the government of Ghana and it is going to show you the various projects that have been executed across the country. This database has two interfaces; a website and an application. Today the mobile phone is very powerful too and sometimes even beyond what your desktop can do.

“It showcases the performances of Ghana across the 267 districts and the 28 ministries and the 16 regions,” he added.