The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress, has announced plans to stage a five-day protest at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Jubilee House beginning on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Their stance is to pressure the government into revoking the mining lease of Future Global Resources Limited, operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.

The union argues that Future Global Resources has not shown adequate financial capability to effectively run the mine since assuming control in 2020.

During a media briefing, the General Secretary of the union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, questioned why the ministry has delayed in revoking the licence despite recommendations received by the Minerals Commission to do so.

Mr Gbana emphasized during a media briefing that the union intends to kick off the demonstrations on April 15th at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, continuing until the 17th, after which they plan to move their protest to the Jubilee House on the 18th and 19th.

He stressed the necessity for the Minister to take decisive action in compliance with the law following the recommendations provided by the Minerals Commission and the Attorney General’s Department.

“We expect that in accordance with the Public Act, 15th April 2024, we begin the demonstrations and we begin the picketing at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and it’s going to run from the 15th till 17th at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. Subsequently, on the 18th and 19th, we are at the Jubilee House to demonstrate. Because we believe that we have been held to ransom by the officers of this state.

“And so the Minister must do the needful. Whatever ought to be done has been done, the Minerals Commission has given its recommendation, and the Attorney General’s department has acquitted that recommendation, which means that they have endorsed the position of the Minerals Commission, all the minister ought to do is to affirm and instruct the termination or cancellation of the mining lease.”

He also stated that the union has put in place an operational plan to revive the mine while awaiting potential investors to take over.

He highlighted the capabilities of the current workforce at Future Global Resources mine, comprising solely of nationals, and expressed confidence in their ability to operate the mine proficiently with the minimal financial support required for its revitalization.

“The current manpower base of the future global resource mine is run by nationals, in other words from the general manager to the least person in the mine is a black person and so we can run that mine without any support from anyone, technically. What we only require is a few million dollars to enable us to revamp the place and run the place until an investor eventually takes over.

