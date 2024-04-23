The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy, has paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The visit was to congratulate His Royal Majesty on his Silver Jubilee Anniversary, inform him about NCCE’s presence in his Kingdom to launch the Commission’s 2024 Annual Constitution Week Celebration, seek wise counsel and hold a discussion on how to revive the Commission’s long-standing relationship with Manhyia.

Chairperson of NCCE, Ms. Addy first congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his Silver Jubilee and informed him about the Commission’s presence in the Ashanti Region to launch this year’s Annual Constitution Week celebrations. Ms. Addy admired the leadership of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. “We are proud of your leadership. As a country, we have so much to learn from Asanteman. The sense of unity in Asanteman is admirable,” she stated.

Ms Addy said the Commission wants to renew its long-standing relationship with Manhyia which dates back to 2012. ‘We have a long-standing relationship with Manhyia and Asanteman. That relationship must be restored.’

On the launch of the 2024 Annual Constitution Week, Ms. Addy spoke about the theme; ‘Together we can build Ghana, So Get Involved’. She later presented a special copy of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II warmly welcomed the NCCE Chair and her team to Manhyia. “This is the first time meeting you as NCCE Chair. I have been monitoring your work,” Otumfuo remarked. He went ahead to state that Civic Education is important because it teaches citizens about the laws of Ghana and whips up patriotism among the people of Ghana. He recounted the days of Prime Minister Busia in 1968 when he championed civic education as a tool to improve national development.

Otumfuo bemoaned the growing indiscipline and lack of patriotic values among citizens and called for the reintroduction of Civic Education as a subject in schools. According to him, the lack of civic education as a subject in schools is affecting national development and the work of the National Commission for Civic Education. ‘Speak to the Ghana Education Service or the Education Ministry to bring back civics in our schools’, he advised.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II later charged the NCCE to prioritise seeking corporate funding if the Commission’s mandate supports that move. He was quick to add that, he, will also try to see how he can support the NCCE.

Among other remarks, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called on citizens to respect the laws of the country and again tasked the NCCE to intensify awareness creation on the 1992 Constitution of Ghana since many citizens lack knowledge of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Deputy Chairman, of Operations, Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah made a presentation at Manhyia on behalf of the Commission.

Also, present at Manhyia were; Deputy Chairman, Finance and Administration, Lawyer Victor Brobbey; Commission Member, Hajia Hajara Mohammed-Rufai; Commission Member, Mr Bright Kwabla Agbodeka; Commission Secretary, Lawyer Lucille Hewlette Annan; Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Joyce Afutu; Director of Finance, Monica Mamatta; Director, Administration, Mrs Dora Hammond; Director, Research and Gender Equality, Dr Henrietta Asante Sarpong; Director, Programmes, Dr Imurana Mohammed; Ashanti Regional Director, Margaret Konama and Deputy Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Rita Ofosua Amparbin among other staff from the Head Office.

