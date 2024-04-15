The National Democratic Congress has called for an immediate independent investigation and unbiased audit to uncover the circumstances surrounding the theft of the missing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits from the Electoral Commission’s headquarters.

The NDC argues that without a thorough examination of this issue, the 2024 elections cannot be deemed free, transparent, and fair. This demand comes in response to the recent statement by the Electoral Commission indicating the interdiction of three officials over the alleged theft of BVRs.

Speaking at the ‘Moment of Truth’ series at the NDC headquarters, General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the EC must not downplay the significance of the missing equipment.

He expressed concern that the EC’s handling of the situation undermines trust in the integrity of the upcoming elections.

“In response to this dire situation, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has laid down clear and non-negotiable demands to ensure the sanctity of our electoral system;

“An official written response to the 35 critical questions posed by the NDC at the IPAC meeting addressing the status and the recovery effort regarding the stolen biometric devices.

“We demand an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the theft of the BVR laptops and the related biometric equipment, including a forensic audit of the voter’s register. This investigation, as we said, must be conducted by an independent body and supplemented with international observers to ensure neutrality and trust.

“The outcome must be a detailed report that not only identifies the people who are responsible but also outlines significant corrective measures to prevent such breaches in the future,” he stated.

Additionally, the NDC is calling for a comprehensive audit of the EC’s inventory and security protocols, covering all BVR and BVD equipment, to be performed by an independent auditor.

“We call for a complete audit into the EC’s inventories and security measures. This inventory encompasses all BVRs and BVD equipment and must be carried out by an independent auditor to the integrity of all electoral materials,” the general secretary added.

