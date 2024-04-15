Real Estate mogul and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COD Homes, Cwesi Oteng Desmond has been listed among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2024 which was held at the British Council in Accra.

The tremendous recognition signifies his exceptional leadership qualities and dedication to providing quality and affordable homes and also for being an extremely respected personality advocating for the best real estate practices in the sector.

The 2024 edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was organized by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation on the theme; “Exceptional 2024”. This esteemed selection features remarkable entrepreneurs, Young activists, change-makers, and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in their respective fields. The nominees came from all 52 African countries.

Cwesi Oteng Desmond expressed his profound gratitude to his team who has helped his vision and mission of providing excellent real estate services in the country and beyond.

According to him, this wonderful moment reflects his stunning dedication to delivering the highest standards of quality customer satisfaction.

He also thanked his committed staff, partners and most especially, his clients for their unflinching support always over the years of services.

“I am honoured to be shortlisted among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2024. This has come to cement my hard work over the years of selfless sacrifice. This will go a long way to encourage me for greater works ahead”, COD Homes CEO noted.

COD Homes is positioning itself as a leader in the Real Estate industry with credibility and reputation in the market and also setting a benchmark for others to follow in the industry.

*ABOUT CEO OF COD HOMES, CWESI OTENG DESMOND

Cwesi Oteng Desmond is an award-winning Luxury Realtor, Property Consultant & Developer.

He has over eight years of experience in the real estate industry, he has built a solid brand that has opened him up to the Diaspora market and helped most Ghanaians living abroad to buy their homes safely without any challenges.

He has strong communication and marketing skills which enables him to deal with all classes of people. His expertise transcends Ghana’s real estate market to Africa as a whole. He has dealt with reputable international companies like Deloitte, EY, PWC..etc

He won the Realtor of the Year in 2023 at the Africa Real Estate Conference & Expo, he was also awarded the Best Company in real estate sales & marketing at the Ghana Property Awards. He was nominated as one of the best African entrepreneurs “AFRICA 100-2024” by the Pan African Youth leadership.

Desmond has won several awards both locally and internationally allowing him to connect with a lot of great minds across the globe. He is a YouTuber with an amazing YouTube channel, showing homes in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda & Dubai.

Moreover, he recently collaborated with one of the UK’s biggest Real Estate investors- Mr Samuel Leeds to give the Diaspora an in-depth overview of the real estate market in Ghana & Africa. He has designed and built single-family homes in Accra, which sold out in the last quarter of 2023.

Above all, with his years of experience and great expertise, he loves God and serves in the Holy Hill Assemblies of God.