Police probing the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known by his stage name AKA, will not arrest KwaZulu-Natal businessman Mfundo Gcaba because they have no concrete evidence linking him to his assassination, according to a senior police investigator who did not want to be named.

AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban last year. Several suspects, including Muziwethemba Gwabeni, were arrested and charged with their murder.

Gwabeni, a taxi boss, is said to have received R800 000 to pay the hitmen who killed the two men.

In their investigation, police said they discovered it was Gcaba who paid the staggering amount into Gwabeni’s account. Gwabeni then allegedly paid the suspects over R133 000 each for carrying out the hit.

A police officer privy to the details of the Forbes murder case said it was easy to link the seven accused to the murder because they had worked in cahoots and were also linked through telephone calls.

Also, said the cop, the accused had been charged together in other cases.

The cop, however, said currently, it was impossible to link Gcaba to the murders.

“The money and the two calls between him (Gcaba) and Gwabeni are not sufficient to effect an arrest or bring him in for questioning.

“The police want to establish a motive and on whose instructions Gwabeni was acting. We believe there are more powerful people involved here,” the police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Asked why Gcaba had not been with other accused despite being mentioned in court, KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told Sunday World: “The matter is still under investigation, and we are not at liberty to comment.”