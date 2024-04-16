The Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) views the Transport Ministry’s directive to security agencies to monitor commercial drivers who impose new transport fares beyond the current ones as a measure to regulate the system and ensure proper procedures are followed.

The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be vigilant for any commercial driver who has started to impose new transport fares beyond the current ones, thereby placing an unnecessary burden on commuters.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit in Accra on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the Ministry indicated that discussions for new public transport fares are still in progress with the Road Transport Operators due to the recent surge in fuel prices and other operational costs.

Consequently, it urged commercial drivers to adhere to the existing public transport fares as directed by the GPRTU of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).

It further added that anyone who defies this directive will be subjected to the full force of the law.

In an interview with Umaru Amadu Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, Abass Imoro, Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, stressed his belief that the Ministry’s action was intended to facilitate the correct procedure.

“I don’t see it that way. I believe it is to facilitate the outstanding procedure that is almost broken down… They are free to contribute to ensuring there is order in the system. But I am still telling you that yes, I believe this particular issue was raised to ensure total order in the system,” he stated.

He also confirmed that they are still in the negotiation process.

“We are still at the negotiation table. The meeting last Wednesday was inconclusive. It was postponed to coming Wednesday,” he stated, adding that “The situation is so delicate that we will request everyone to join in and ensure we resolve it amicably.”

