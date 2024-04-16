The Odumase-Krobo District Police Command is currently investigating the death of a young lady whose body was found abandoned at Aklomuase Odjam, a suburb in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to sources, the body, which is said to have been deposited at the location for some days now by unknown assailants, is in a decomposed state.

An underwear and a dress suspected to belong to the deceased were also found a few meters away from the body.

The Odumase-Krobo District Police and Environmental Officers in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly who visited the scene are currently working on the appropriate means of handling the decomposing body as investigations to unravel the mysterious cause of death are also underway.

Meanwhile, the police has urged the public to volunteer information that will aid their investigations and help identify the deceased.

