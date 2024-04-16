Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer and dancer, Mr Drew is out with his first single of the year, titled ‘Sneaky’.

‘Sneaky’ is a beautifully composed Afrobeats song with a blend of Amapiano which tells the story of someone who has been sneaking around with another person’s partner and is now asking to be more than a sneaky link. He’s hopeful of becoming her main lover shortly.

“The song is inspired by true life events. It’s a blend of experiences from my friends and myself”. “I once dated a lady thinking I was the main guy but I was rather her sneaky link. It got to a point where I wanted to upgrade from being a sneaky link to the main guy”, Mr Drew shared.

The song has been generating conversations on social media since the snippet was dropped and is set to continue as people want to know if they are the main partners or just sneaky links. Production credits go to Beatz Vampire with mixing and mastering going to Authentic Mix and Mix Master Garzy.

‘Sneaky’ serves as the electrifying introduction to Mr Drew’s highly anticipated upcoming EP which the singer has been teasing fans with since last year.

“This year, fans should expect more music and dance. The EP is coming but ‘Sneaky’ is the first single off the project. Also, I will be dancing more this year as seen in the official dance video released for ‘Sneaky’.

Mr Drew recently received four nominations for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) including the “Most Popular Song of the Year” and now gives us a single that has the potential to achieve higher heights.