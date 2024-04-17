JamRok Bar and Event Centre is suing Ghanaian musician Mr Drew for failing to perform at their Easter Dance Party With Mr Drew’ on April 1, 2024, in Asuogyaman.

The organizers claim Mr. Drew received half his performance fee upfront but cancelled last minute without explanation.

In a statement GhanaWeekend has seen, the management of JamRok explained that Mr Drew even recorded a video confirming his participation after getting paid.

The singer reportedly arrived at his hotel with his team around 3 pm on the event day. Other performers were also present and ready. However, when organizers tried to reach Mr. Drew for his performance around midnight, they received no response.

They found him and his team asleep at the hotel. After waking them, the former Highly Spiritual signee and his team left the hotel without performing and drove away.

JamRok alleges they followed Mr Drew, who apparently bypassed the venue and headed back to Accra.

Taking legal action, JamRok filed a writ of summons on April 15 seeking the following:

A refund of Mr. Drew’s GH₵15,000 performance fee. Reimbursement of GH₵36,511 for event-related expenses. GH₵200,000 in compensation for reputational damage caused by the cancellation.

Known in real life as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, Mr Drew is out with a new banger dubbed ‘Sneaky’. ‘Sneaky’ is a beautifully composed Afrobeats song with a blend of Amapiano which tells the story of someone who has been sneaking around with another person’s partner and is now asking to be more than a sneaky link.

Check the writ below