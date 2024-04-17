The Central East Regional Police Command has disclosed that 10 people including a female have been arrested over claims of missing genitals in the Kasoa enclave.

One person is on the run and is currently being sought after by the police.

Three others who have been remanded into police custody are due for sentencing at a later date.

Central East Regional Police Commander DCOP Joseph-Owusu Bempah told Citi News the police will arrest anyone who makes an allegation of missing genitalia and send them to the hospital for further investigation before the matter is investigated.

“We have many; about six people have been sent to court, three were remanded for two weeks. The last time they went to court the court deferred the sentence.

“Others have also been sentenced. But so far we have made about ten arrests in Kasoa, one person has run away and we are going after him.”

