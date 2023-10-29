Day one of the Eat and Drink Music Festival was held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Untamed Empire and was a thrilling experience for the thousands of music lovers who attended.

The two-day festival, themed “Scaling Up Entrepreneurial Businesses the EDM Festival Way,” featured a diverse lineup of performers, including rapper Papay Kojo and reggae/dancehall star Jupitar.

The festival kicked off with a set by DJs Lord and who got the crowd dancing with their upbeat mixes of Afrobeat and hiplife tunes.

Next up was Pappy Kojo, who delivered a high-energy performance with the crowd singing along to his hit songs like “Fante Vandam” and “Ayoo.”

Pappy Kojo is known for his energetic stage presence and ability to connect with his audience, and he did not disappoint at the Eat and Drink Music Festival.

After Pappy Kojo, Jupitar took the stage. Known in real life as Michael Okine, Jupitar is one of the most popular reggae/dancehall artists in Ghana. He is known for his catchy hooks and ability to deliver energetic live performances.

The celebrated reggae/dancehall artist did not disappoint at the festival, and he had the crowd singing along to his hit songs like “Enemies” and “Don’t Tell Me.”

In addition to Pappy Kojo and Jupitar, the Eat and Drink Music Festival featured performances by other popular Ghanaian artists, such as DarkoVibes and Mr Drew.

The festival also featured a number of food and drink vendors, giving attendees the opportunity to sample some of the best cuisines that Ghana has to offer.

Overall, day one of the Eat and Drink Music Festival was a huge success. The festival was well-organized, and the lineup of performers was excellent.

The crowd had a great time dancing and singing along to their favourite songs, and the food and drink vendors were a welcome addition to the festival.

Day 2 of the Festival will take place at the same venue on Sunday, October 29.

Watch Pappy Kojo and Jupitar’s performances below

@JupitarOfficial’s world-class performance at the Eat and Drink Festival in Accra makes Dancehall artistes proud, and proves that Ghanaian artistes can win Grammys.

👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LcEgUsram5 — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) October 28, 2023