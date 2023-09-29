Internationally acclaimed Afro-Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has lauded the immense talents of colleague artists in the Ghanaian music industry.

Stonebwoy who has been on a show spree across Europe, cannot be compared when it comes to putting Ghana on the map.

In an interview on the AfroPolitan ‘Special 1 on One’ show in New York, Stonebwoy described Ghana as a hub for producing great talent.

“I’m rooting for some of our amazing rappers, amazing singers. Kwesi Arthur is big, we have Black Sherif, Amarae, we have Epixode and Jupiter.”

“Ghana is a 30 million populated country and a hub for a lot of talents,” he added

Watch the interview below: