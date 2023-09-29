The Ministry of Health (MoH) has allocated an oxygen generation plant to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, Ghana.

The plant, also known as a giant pressure swing absorption plant, has the capacity to produce 80 normal meter cubes per hour of medical-grade oxygen.

This is part of measures to prevent a recurrence of the oxygen cylinder explosion which occurred last week at the hospital, resulting in the death of a security officer.

The contractor who visited the hospital to assess the area is likely to start the construction and installation process next month.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over of a new multipurpose Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and mother’s hostel to the management of the Eastern Regional Hospital by the Nkosuohene of Kwahu – Nkwatia Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Dr. Ebo Hammond, Director of HASS – GHS, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Health, said the installation of the oxygen plant will address all oxygen needs at the hospital.

“Respiratory care for newborns with health challenges will mostly require oxygen therapy,” he said. “And so this is why I am happy to announce that the honourable minister of health working in consent with the director general of the Ghana Health Service has allocated a giant pressure swing absorption plant popularly called oxygen generating plant with the capacity of producing 80 normal meter cube per hour of medical grid oxygen.”

“And I am happy to inform you that the contractor just visited the hospital today and hopefully by next month they will start the construction and installation,” he stated.