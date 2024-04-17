Tension gripped the Headquarters of the Department of Parks and Gardens on Wednesday, April 17, as the department continued its struggle against encroachment on its lands.

Rev Dr Ezekiel, purporting to be a trustee of approximately two acres of Parks and Gardens lands near the Russian Embassy in Accra, is claiming ownership over portions of their property.

Workers from the Department had to intervene to drive away suspected landguards allegedly working on behalf of the self-proclaimed trustee.

Dr. Kingsford Adams, Director of Parks and Gardens, expressed determination to fiercely defend the department’s property.

“This is our property, this is our heritage. The land belongs to the park and gardens. We didn’t invite the workers they came voluntarily to fight the intruders… they thought that they were cheating us and stealing their property.

“So, it is out of their own love that they have for their department that is why they are there in their numbers. So, anybody that comes around to disturb us we will not forgive him, we will not allow anybody to own our lands.

“What this Dr. Ezekiel is doing is seriously uncalled and we are not going to allow him to own our land. Nobody has sold this land to him,” he stated.

He strongly condemned Dr Ezekiel’s actions, questioning the legitimacy of his claim and his integrity.

“He is a lair. That is why I ask if he is a reverend minister or what? We went to Cantonment Police Station with all our documents. We sent our certification of allocation because this place was given to us by an Executive Instrument (E.I.) this man came with a handwritten indenture. So, the divisional police commander asked him about the certificates to the land, and he told him that he only had that on his phone,” he added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital