O.J. Simpson — who became one of the most infamous figures in the US during his murder trial in the ’90s — has died after a cancer battle.

The former NFL star died Wednesday in Las Vegas, his family confirmed. He was 76.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on X on Thursday.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the brief statement added.

The running back had been receiving treatment in Sin City after a prostate cancer diagnosis,

Simpson’s career as an NFL MVP and actor came screeching to a halt when he was put on trial for the 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The trial became a television and tabloid sensation that gripped the nation, while Simpson’s controversial acquittal was considered one of the great failures of the American justice system.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital