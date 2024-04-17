The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident which occurred on the Odumase-Badu road, near Sunyani, in the Bono region at about 7 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The suspect, and his accomplices, currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip.

A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack. Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.

