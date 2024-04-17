Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has expressed the association’s resolve to take assertive steps to protect its members from all types of assaults.

At the launch of the 75th Anniversary celebration of the GJA in Accra on Wednesday, themed “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Honouring the Past, Embracing the Present, Shaping the Future,” he emphasised the association’s commitment to contest any laws that violate freedom of speech, straying from the principles of the rule of law.

“In recent times, journalists and media outlets have been targeted by political hoodlums while on assignment. The GJA has no choice but to take aggressive actions to combat this breach of media rights. We were forced to blacklist two important political figures whose followers attacked journalists who were performing their routine duties without any provocation.

“Let me point out that the ban on Farouk Mahama, the MP for Yendi is still in force,” he stated.

He added, “There is also a worrying trend of unprofessional practices by a section of the media due to many factors, including lack of appreciation for professional ethics and media ownership.”

He further stated that the anniversary celebration will be used as a platform to address these pressing issues.

He stressed that the GJA will not condone any form of unprofessionalism as the crucial election period approaches, and they will strive to uphold higher standards of professionalism to safeguard their esteemed democracy.

“We shall try our best to maintain better levels of professionalism to protect our enviable democracy,” he said.

