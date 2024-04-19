Organised Labour has warned of a potential strike on May 2, 2024, if the government fails to fulfil its obligation to pay the tier-2 pensions of its members.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and its associated unions assert that despite numerous appeals, the government has disregarded their demands.

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the TUC, emphasized that with the government’s persistent inaction, Organised Labour sees no alternative but to resort to strike action.

“You may know that the public sector unions under the forum have already given notice that on the 2nd of May, if they don’t hear anything about the payment of this second tier on the 30th of April, they will strike.

“We will want to send this notice to the government that if by the 30th of April they don’t do anything about this our second tier, on the 2nd of May we will all join the forum. I can imagine what will happen in this country if they allow this thing to happen.”

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) on Thursday also expressed deep concern over the government’s alleged failure to pay mandatory contributions for over 700,000 Ghanaian workers.

NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, accused the government of financial misconduct during a press conference on Thursday, April 18. He specifically highlighted the non-payment of Tier 2 pension scheme contributions and other third-party deductions since July 2023.

Mr. Carbonu emphasized that these contributions are being deducted from workers’ salaries but not reaching the designated institutions.

This raises serious doubts, according to NAGRAT, about the future financial security of these workers, particularly upon retirement.

