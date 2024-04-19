The government has announced plans to collaborate with the National House of Chiefs to revise some customs and traditions in the country.

This follows the alleged marriage that took place between the 63-year-old Nungua Gborbu Wulomo and a 16-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.

Speaking to the press, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, highlighted the necessity of updating customs to align with modern values.

He underscored the need for adapting traditions in light of advancements in democracy, legal frameworks, education, and societal evolution.

“As we moved into modern world democracy, law, modernity, more education and all that, we have realized that some of the customs and traditions need to be reformed. And indeed, under the Chieftaincy Act (759), we have been enjoined to work with the National House of Chiefs to look at the codification of relevant customs across the country, because not all customs are the same.

“Even within Greater Accra, within certain areas, it differs. We can get the codification right and we can know what happens in which particular area.”

