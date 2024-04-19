The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has stated that his office is currently investigating to determine the validity of the marriage ceremony between Gborbu Wulomo and Naa Okromo.

This follows the release of the minor to her parents on Thursday, April 18, after being in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare under the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection for the past two weeks.

Addressing the press, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah indicated that the outcome of the probe would be made known to the public.

“Our officers are reviewing the docket to ascertain various issues. One, whether what took place was actually marriage or not. We have not come to any conclusion on that issue yet.

“So the officers in the Ministry are reviewing the docket and if we come to any conclusion on that issue, it will be made known to the public.”

