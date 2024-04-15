Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, the Director of Legal Directorate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concerns about the government’s alleged plan to rename the Ameri Power Plant as the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant.

The Volta River Authority in a recent Facebook post announced the commissioning of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, April 17.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, April 13, Mr Tameklo views the move as a calculated attempt to deceive Ghanaians, especially those living in the Ashanti Region, where the plant is situated.

He also claimed that the attempt by the government to change Ameri Power Plants is to hoodwink voters in the region in the upcoming 2024 polls.

He points out that the Ameri Power Plants, originally procured by former President John Dramani Mahama, were designed to mitigate the country’s power crisis during his administration, with a capacity to generate 25 megawatts of electricity.

“Bawumia and Akufo-Addo out of shame have decided to repackage and rename the AMERI plants as Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant. This is what they are planning to go and commission.

“This corrupt, incompetent, useless and wasteful government are determined to hoodwink voters in the Ashanti region with the renaming and repackaging. This administration has failed to do anything meaningful in power generation.”

Read below Edudzi Tamaklo’s post on Facebook

AKUFO ADDO AND BAWUMIA REPACKAGED AMERI POWER PLANT AS KUMASI 1 THERMAL POWER PLANT.

Between 2013 and 2015, visionary leader, John Dramani Mahama in his desire to end dumsor, brought the Ameri Power Plants comprising 10 units, each with the capacity to generate 25 megawatts of electricity.

Akufo Addo and BAWUMIA decided to demonize John Mahama for this game-changer emergency power deployment.

The Akufo Addo and BAWUMIA administration decided to relocate 6 units out of the 10 to the Ashanti region to generate 150 megawatts of electricity for the middle belt of the country.

The remaining 4 deployed to give T3 an additional 100 megawatts.

BAWUMIA and Akufo Addo out of shame have decided to repackage and rename the AMERI plants as Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant.

This is what they are planning to go and commission.

This corrupt, incompetent, useless and wasteful government are determined to hoodwink voters in Ashanti region with the renaming and repackaging.

This administration has failed to do anything meaningful in power generation.

Time is up.

They must go.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital