Renowned Ghanaian composer, Elder Samuel Kofi Ampiah of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, has passed away at the age of 99.

He died on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and his passing was announced by the church on Wednesday.

Elder S.K Ampiah served as an Elder of the Apostolic Church-Ghana for over 60 years and was a minister who composed several Pentecostal songs for the church and the body of Christ.

Elder Ampiah will be remembered for his numerous songs including popular ones like “Sɛ w’ahu Yesu a ma ne nwuma pa no ntena wo mu” , “Mo mma yɛn mma Yesu mo”, “Awurade gyina m’akyi”, “Yesu ne wu na” and many others.

“The leadership and the entire congregation of the Church extend their deepest sympathies to the family for their loss,” the Apostolic Church-Ghana posted.

————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital